With Warren County recording a second citizen injured, and one tragically killed, in recent fires, residents are reminded of the important roles that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors can play in life safety.
Dennis Paschall, county emergency services director and fire marshal, said his department works with citizens on fire safety education, including providing alarms when available and distributing informational pamphlets.
In addition to homes having properly installed smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, Paschall said residents should have fire escape plans so they don’t have to devise a plan when they are panicked. Also, he suggested that residents who have generators have them installed in the right place to ensure proper ventilation.
According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, one of the best tools in the home is a working smoke alarm. The department reports that North Carolina had 117 fire deaths last year, and that only 18 percent of those victims had working smoke alarms in their homes. OSFM indicates that most fire fatalities happen between the months of January through May, with 71 percent being over the age of 50.
The OSFM website, at ncosfm.gov, offers safety tips including information on preparing a home escape plan. Just click on Fire Prevention and Education, then Home Escape Plan.
The National Fire Protection Association, at nfpa.org, recommends testing smoke alarms at least once a month and replacing all smoke alarms every 10 years. It recommends testing carbon monoxide alarms at least once a month and replacing them according to manufacturer’s instructions.
Sometimes called the “invisible killer,” carbon monoxide, which enters the body through breathing, is an odorless, colorless gas caused by the incomplete burning of other fuels. In the home, these fuels may be natural gas, oil, propane, wood, gas and methane. Fuel-burning heating and cooking equipment, as well as generators and vehicles running in attached garages, are potential sources of carbon monoxide.
According to the NFPA, a person can be poisoned by a small amount of carbon monoxide over a longer period of time or by a large amount of carbon monoxide over a shorter amount of time. Carbon monoxide poisoning can be confused with flu symptoms, food poisoning and other illnesses.
For more information, contact Warren County Emergency Services at 252-257-2666.
