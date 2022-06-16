The dramatic reading of “Seeking Justice II” will be performed on Saturday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at the Warren County Courthouse, 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
“Seeking Justice II” is a dramatization of the 1921 trial of 16 Black men accused of rioting in Norlina, the lynching of two Black men, and the failed extradition attempts of one Black man. The program is the updated version of “Seeking Justice,” performed in 2021. This updated version features the voices of the relatives of the victims of the lynching and the unfair trial.
“Seeking Justice” revolves around a January 1921 confrontation over “bad apples” between two Black men and a teenage White store clerk. This incident triggered events that led to a gunfight at the train depot in Norlina. Nineteen black men were involved in the gunfight, 18 were arrested, and one Black man, Matthew Bullock, escaped. Plummer Bullock and Alfred Williams were taken from the Warrenton jail and lynched by a White mob. The play incorporates the Warren County Superior Court trial documents of the remaining 15 Black men, held May 25, 1921. Their charges ranged from “rioting” to “secret assault.”
The script, a collaborative effort organized by Thomas Park of Warren Artist Market, draws on research from the University of North Carolina Descendants Project and features a diverse cast of community members.
The dramatization includes monologues highlighting the experiences, feelings, and thoughts of people close to the murdered men. The script is a collaborative effort of many community groups organized by Thomas Park of Warren Artist Market. It draws on research from the University of North Carolina Descendants Project and Warren County NAACP. In addition, the 1921 Project and SPARK (Seeking Peace and Rekindling Kinship) provided support for the “Seeking Justice II” performance.
“Seeking Justice II” is free and open to the public. However, non-tax-deductible donations are accepted. Contributions should be made payable to WC NAACP.
Seeking Justice II is organized by the 1921 Project, Warren County NAACP and UNC Descendants Project. The performance is funded by UNC Humanities for the Public Good.
It is the hope of the organizers that this performance will foster honest conversations about the past and lay the foundation for racial healing and reconciliation.
For more information, contact Dr. Cosmos George at 252-213-2310 or Jereann Johnson at 252-213-1517.
