The Board of Commissioners of the Town of Warrenton will meet at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, to consider an appropriation of funds for the municipal parking lot.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
Updated: August 26, 2023 @ 12:04 am
