The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Health Department and Emergency Medical Services will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Community Day on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the health department parking lot, 544 W. Ridgeway St., Warrenton. Individuals can drop off any unused or expired medications.
Medications that will be accepted include prescription medications, over the counter medications, prescription patches, vitamins, pet medications, prescription ointments, sharps and syringes.
Free COVID-19 testing as well as vaccines for anyone 12 years of age and older will be available to the community through Green Rural Redevelopment Organization’s mobile clinic.
In addition, if anyone would like to learn how to conduct “Hands Only CPR,” Warren County EMS will offer this brief training free of charge during the event. There will be giveaways for the youth, door prizes, food vendors and PPE (personal protective equipment) available.
