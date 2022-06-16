The Macon Town Board has scheduled a public hearing regarding the town’s proposed $119,120 budget for fiscal year 2022-23 for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The hearing will be conducted at Town Hall, located ate 144 Cedar St., Macon.
An estimated $22,890 in ad valorem tax revenue is expected to be available for the upcoming fiscal year. The proposed budget also takes into consideration an appropriation of $47,530 from fund balance, or cash reserves.
Unrestricted intergovernmental revenues expected to be available are $5,500 in franchise tax, $600 in beer and wine tax, and $32,000 in local option sales tax.
Restricted intergovernmental revenue expected to be available is $4,600 in Powell Bill, or state street aid, funds.
Other revenues expected to be available are the following: $5,500 in landfill user fee funding, $100 in miscellaneous revenue, $10 in investment earnings (interest) in the General Fund and $390 in investment earnings (interest) in the Powell Bill fund.
Proposed expenditures allocated in General Government are as follows: $3,700 for town clerk, $3,600 for governing body, $200 for dues and subscriptions, $$50 for bank charges, $50 for advertising, $3,300 for insurance, $300 for office supplies, $200 for other supplies, $800 for telephone, $200 for postage, $6,700 for auditing/bookkeeping, $1,500 for attorney fees, $ 13,500 for repairs, building and grounds, $25,000 for clean up and demo of buildings, $2,500 for utilities, $1,540 for payroll taxes, $200 for rent expense, $3,000 for landfill user fees, $2,000 for truck maintenance and $500 for miscellaneous.
The proposed budget for public safety allocates $2,200 to the fire department, and the proposed cultural and recreation budget allocates $25,000 to recreation.
Proposed funding allocated for the transportation budget is as follows: $12,480 for street salaries, $4,600 for Powell Bill, $4,000 for utilities and street lights, and $2,000 for gas and oil.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
