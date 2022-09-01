Arrests
• Christopher Boyd House, 33, of Adcock Dead End Road, Macon, was arrested on Aug. 22 on outstanding school attendance law violation charges from Vance and Warren counties. House was scheduled to appear in court in Vance County on Aug. 25, and bond was set at $10,000 secured. Warren County bond was set at $2,000.
• Kenyatta Hargrove, 31, of Hwy. 158 business west, Norlina, was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with a felony probation violation. Hargrove turned herself in and was given a written promise to appear in court for a bond.
• Londrell Lynch, 36, of White Rock Church Road, Hollister, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Lynch was brought forth by bail bondsman for surrender of bond and service of order for arrest.
• Justin Arthur, 24, of Hwy. 158 east, Littleton, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged with assault on a female. Arthur is accused of grabbing the victim under the neck and on the chest, pushing her to the floor and leaving a red bruise on the chest. A court date was scheduled for Aug. 23.
• Walter R. Talley, 64, of Geneva Drive, Warrenton, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,000, and a Sept. 28 court date was scheduled.
Incident reports
• On Aug. 9, Samuel David McQueen, Jr. of Cherokee Drive, Chapel Hill, reported identity theft.
• On Aug. 19, Curnel I. Richardson of Carrolltown Road, Macon, reported identity theft. Negotiable instruments valued at $1,200 were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 24, Antwon Solomon, 28, of Summit Road, Henderson, reported discharge weapon into occupied property and injury to personal property. The tailgate area was reported struck by a projectile, and the front windshield was reported damaged.
• On Aug. 26, Valerie Bowmaster of Persimmon Lane, Littleton, made a loud noise complaint.
• On Aug. 26, Helen Sylvia Russell of Duke Drive, Norlina, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Automobiles were reported damaged.
• On Aug. 26, Sonja Thomas reported trespass of real property and fraud.
• On Aug. 24, Kamini Hudson of North Main Street, Warrenton, reported wire fraud. Currency in the amount of $500 was reported stolen.
• On Aug. 24, Charles Edward Reeves of Mount Pleasant Lane, Manson, reported larceny. A trailer valued at5 $2,500 was stolen.
• On Aug. 24, M.D. Capps of Highway 158 business, Warrenton, reported burglary/breaking and entering. A leaf blower valued at $100 and a chainsaw valued at $300 were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 25, U-Haul reported motor vehicle theft at Pay Jay’s on US Highway 1 north, Norlina. A U-Haul truck valued at $15,000 was reported stolen.
