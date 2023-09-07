The Kerr-Tar Workforce Development Board and NCWorks are offering Reentry Services & Expengement Information Sessions from 2:30-4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. The sessions are presented by the Kerr-Tar Reentry Roundtable.
In Warren County, sessions are held at the Warren County Memorial Library, located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. Other session locations are the NCWorks Career Center, 826 S. Garnett St., Henderson; Oxford Housing Authority, 101 Hillside Dr., Oxford; and Business Development & Entrepreneurship Center, 105 N. Main St., Uptown Roxboro.
Sessions will cover eligibility criteria, overview of laws and assistance with forms. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Sharon Thomas at 252-436-2040.
