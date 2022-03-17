The Rotary Club of Warrenton has launched the Stamp Out Illiteracy program.
During last Tuesday’s meeting, First Citizens Bank of Warrenton presented a donation to the local Rotary Club. Assistant Vice President Brock Pepper, who presented the donation, issued a challenge to all businesses in Warren County to match or exceed the $500 First Citizens donation.
The Stamp Out Illiteracy program will put a book, chosen by Warren County Schools, in the hands of every kindergarten through fifth grade student to be read aloud or listened to in audio form at home each night, one chapter at a time.
Warrenton radio station WARR will be broadcasting the chapter of the day each evening. Each day, there will be a trivia question and prize drawing for each grade.
All bus drivers and police officers will also have copies of the book and will be urged to read along each night so they can know what is happening in the book and can discuss it with any participating student.
The budget for the spring book is $4,400. Warrenton Rotary Club President Bill King reported that the local club is over halfway there, and he and his wife, Sandie, will match up to $1,000 for any donations.
To sponsor a child or a classroom for $11 per student, which will cover the spring and fall books, go to the website, Alldistrictreads.org, to make the donation in the name of the Warren County, North Carolina, school system.
For more information, call Bill King at 252-257-2531.
