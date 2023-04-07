The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Norlina man on April 5 as a probable homicide.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy S. Wiggins, Sgt. F. Mayo and Sgt. F.L. Hewlin of the Sheriff’s Office and Officer D. Greene of the Warrenton Police Department responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the area of 206 High St., Norlina.
The report indicates that Wiggins, Greene and Mayo were the first to arrive at the scene. A man later identified as Melvin G. Phillips, 48, of Norlina, was found lying on the ground in the yard. According to the report, Mr. Phillips was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office report indicates that the case remains active. No additional information is available at this time.
