The Norlina Fire Department held a Live Burn on Saturday. Pictured is Firefighter McKenzie Williams applying water onto the structure to protect the surrounding tree exposures from lighting off during defensive operations. The Norlina Fire Department wishes to thank the Daeke Family for donating the home for training opportunities that were performed for the past year. The home has been used to help prepare firefighters on firefighting tactics, searching for victims, fire ground operations, rescue scenarios and much more. Thanks are also extended to Warrenton Rural for supplying Truck 30 as the Air Truck and to Soul City Fire Dept. for supplying Engine 133 to assist with Water Supply and Pump Operations. Gratitude is also extended to Warren County Emergency Medical Services for standing by with EMS 5 throughout the day to ensure the safety of all personnel onsite. Training is the best way to ensure the best quality of service when the community summons the Department.
