The Norlina Board of Commissioners considered a number of matters during its Dec. 5 regular monthly meeting.
Action taken by the board included the following:
• Approved voluntary annexation of the Parktown Village planned unit development which will be located at the end of Terrell.
• Approved an agreement with Hurt LLC, the developer of Parktown Village, that would waive water and sewer set-up fees for a period of five years for these funds to be utilized for infrastructure for the project. Through the agreement, the town would also set aside tax dollars generated by the property over a period of five years in a separate fund to be utilized for infrastructure projects related to the project.
• The town continued the process of addressing properties within the town limits that have fallen into a severe state of disrepair after attempts to reach property owners to mitigate their properties have failed. The board considered four properties designated as needing to be condemned and voted to deed the following as property violations: 504 US Hwy. 1 North (fish market), 201 Washington Street, 201 Snipes Street, and 702 US Hwy. 158/401 (produce stand).
• Accepted a request for road closures from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, for the Christmas Parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.