The Warren County Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for key women educators is soliciting applications for a $500 grant-in-aid (non-member scholarship). Up to five of these awards will be given.
The applicant must be a female who is graduating high school, an enrolled college student, or a non-certified employee of Warren County Schools desiring or working toward a degree in education Applicant must be a resident of Warren County or a non-certified employee of Warren County Schools. The $500 award will be given for use toward tuition or books.
To review all requirements and qualifications for the grant-in-aid and secure an application, visit http://deltakappagamma.org/NC-gammachi/forms.html and click on 2022 Grant-in-Aid Form (for non-members).
All applications must be received on or before Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Applications should be mailed to Betsy Clark, Scholarship chairwoman.
For additional information, contact Clark at 252-586-4585 or 252-204-1820.
Since 1986, Gamma Chi Chapter has awarded more than $44,000 in financial assistance to aid women educators, both members and non-members.
