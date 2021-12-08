The first week of the filing period for the March 3 Primary Election has been dominated by incumbents.
As of early Tuesday afternoon, the only race that has drawn the interest of non-incumbents is that of sheriff. John Branche, Warren County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy, and Keishawn Mayes, Norlina Police chief, have filed. Sheriff Johnny Williams announced last week that he is not seeking re-election.
In other races, Warrenton resident Ben Hunter has filed to retain his position as district court judge for District 9B.
For county commissioner, Tare “T” Davis, board chairman, has filed to retain his seat representing District 2. Victor Hunt, board vice chairman, has filed for re-election representing District 3, and board member Bertadean Williams Baker has filed to retain her seat representing District 4.
In addition, Lisa F. Blalock has filed for re-election as clerk of Warren County Superior Court.
For the board of education, Victoria Lehman, board vice chairwoman, and Linda Byrd, have filed to retain their seats representing Districts 1 and 2, respectively. Also up for election in the primary is the District 4 seat currently held by Ebony Talley-Brame.
The filing period will end at noon on Friday, Dec. 17. For more information, contact the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114.
