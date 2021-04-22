The 1st Sponsor a Scout Bike Ride benefitting Cub Scout Pack 605 of Henderson, which includes several Warren County residents, will be held on Saturday, April 24, at the Henderson Moose Lodge, 554 N. Williams St.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with kick stands up at 11 a.m. The registration cost is $20 per bike, $10 per rider. All proceeds will go toward Pack 605.
The Cub Scouts will provide lunch following the ride.
The rain date for the bike ride is Saturday, May 1.
