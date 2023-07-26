During its July regular meeting, the Warren County Board of Education approved a feasibility study for a proposed consolidated elementary school which allows the next phase of the design process to move forward.
Earlier this year, Durham-based EVOKE Studio Architecture presented several options for expansion and construction at the current Warren New Tech High School that would transform it into a countywide, consolidated elementary school. EVOKE also completed the feasibility study.
Warren County Schools is considering a consolidated elementary school due to ongoing concerns about school facility needs. The elementary schools have been a major focus of concern because the buildings were constructed between 1957 and 1969. An outside company made recommendations for renovations, additions and construction several years ago, but the cost made the work unfeasible.
In the past couple of years, school facility needs returned to the forefront of school system consideration. Warren County Schools’ Maintenance Department evaluated school buildings across the district. In addition, Cary-based consulting firm NEMA Management studied the Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School campus on Highway 158 Bypass, Warrenton.
NEMA Management recommended utilizing the Highway 158 Bypass campus as the site for one countywide elementary school, one countywide middle school, and one countywide high school with the Warren New Tech High School site to house the elementary school.
Warren County Schools received a $30 million Needs Based Public School Capital Fund Grant in 2021 from the NC Department of Public Instruction to fund the elementary school project. However, information presented by EVOKE earlier in the year indicated that this budget would enable the elementary school to accommodate around 600 students. That number is 229 below the current number of elementary students. A building could be constructed, but an addition would need to be added later to accommodate all of the elementary students.
The board approved a scenario for the proposed consolidated elementary school that would enable the building to house all elementary students without the need for a future addition. However, the scenario carries a budget of about $45 million.
During the July meeting, Superintendent Keith Sutton said that the school system continues to seek other opportunities for funding the project.
A preliminary illustration of what the proposed elementary school could look like shows a U-shaped building with a number of outdoor areas and trails designated for learning outside the classroom. The layout of the building would allow pre-kindergarten and kindergarten playground space to be separated from the playground for older students.
The preliminary illustration also features a main entry that splits on both sides of the building to create separate paths of travel for cars and buses, and designated areas for picking up and dropping off students.
More specific details will become available as the design process continues. Sutton told the board that approval of the feasibility study enables Warren County Schools to move forward to negotiate the design concept.
A final decision on whether to consolidate the county's elementary schools is upcoming.
