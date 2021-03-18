Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down North Carolina’s public schools in March of last year, the community has shown its support for Warren County Schools through donations that have ranged from funding to cover technology fees related to Cromebooks to school supplies.
That support continues as local students begin the return to the classroom this week. Reports from the board of education’s March 9 regular meeting indicate that the school system has received a total of $48,264 in donations so far this school year.
The most recent donations and grants presented before the board during last week’s meeting include the following:
• Vaughan Elementary Schools received a donation of $500 from the Littleton United Church Women via Marie Fields. The funds were used to purchase books for students on Read Across America Day.
• The Athletic Department received a donation of equipment such as agility ladders, basketballs and training cones from Kevin Kilkenny. The contributions are valued at $478.
• The Athletic Department received a second donation from Kevin Kilkenny which includes bookbags and basketballs. The contribution is valued at $460.
• The Athletic Department received a donation of $400 from the Warren County High School Class of 1991. It is requested that the contribution be used for the football team.
• FanAngel was used as a crowdfunding platform with the goal of raising $3,000 for the football program. Efforts ran from Jan. 28-Feb. 26 and raised $5,325. The football program is expected to receive $4,803.15.
• GoFundMe was used as a crowdfunding platform with the goal of raising $10,000 for the basketball program. Efforts ran from Feb. 1-28 and raised $10,853. The basketball program is expected to receive $10,513.31.
• The Athletic Department received a donation from Nick Fountain which included sports-related fiction and non-fiction books about overcoming adversity. The books are valued at $1,156.
