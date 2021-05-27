On Saturday, May 1, descendants and friends of the Burnette family’s late grandparents and parents, John Henry Burnette, Hattie Burnette, Willie Burnette, Sr. and Helen Burnette, held an event to help keep a stretch of Ridgeway/Drewry Road in Drewry clean.
The family adopted this stretch of highway in memory of them. The family works together to maintain the clean, pristine look that it had when these people lived here from the early 1900s through 1992. This event supported the NC Department of Transportation’s biannual statewide roadside litter removal initiative.
The volunteers met at the heir property of the late Willie Burnette, Jr., which is located diagonally from the home place at 1120 Ridgeway Drewry Rd., at 9 a.m. The team, ranging from 10 to 69 years of age, conducted the litter sweep for a two-mile stretch in both directions.
While working to clean up the roadway, old tales were shared, pictures were taken, songs were sung, keepsake memories were made and all ages were left in awe of the whole experience. The cleanup was over at 11 a.m. with a productive end result of 20 bags of litter collected.
As the camaraderie continued to develop, the event was moved to Bullocksville Park and was topped off by a cookout as other family and friends from the community joined in the festivities. The group was entertained with Gabrielle’s music, Naomi’s pier walks, Courtney’s nature walks, Mark’s grilled hotdogs, Andrea’s cake, Alvis’ fishing lessons, Olivia and Kristy’s personalized service, Pierre Jr.’s camping tool skill set technique training and Willie Burnette, Sr. reflections by Carolyn and Carmen. The sisters shared some of their brother Willie’s history in relation to his famous Bullocksville Park boat rides and baseball games from the 1960s-1980s. The The event continued until 2 p.m., when the group decided to call it a day. The group also planned a family cemetery cleanup later in the month.
