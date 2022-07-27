Runners age 50 and older were most impressive during Saturday’s 9th Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k, not only for participating in large numbers, but also in how highly they placed in race competition.
Tommy Tucker, president of the Ridgeway Historical Society, which sponsored the race, said that more people between the ages of 50 and 60 participated in Saturday’s race than he has seen in past Cantaloupe 5k events. He noted that some 40 people age 50 and over participated in the race.
The overall race winner, Tim Pierce of Raleigh, is 52. Among the top 20 finishers, seven range in age from 51 to 66.
Tucker noted that 78 participants signed up. As they lined up at the start/finish line before the race, he said that he was pleased with the turnout, especially on a hot, humid July day.
“It really means a lot to me,” he said, describing the race as a good run with friends.
Local pastor Al Cooper led the group in prayer before the air horn start.
When Tucker spoke with newspaper on Monday, he praised the dedication of people like Cooper, who has participated in a number of Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k events in the past, but couldn’t this year due to surgery planned for this week.
He also praised the support of Raleigh resident Val Price, who, at the age of 76, has run every Cantaloupe 5k and is one of the race sponsors.
Tucker said that older runners like Price provide an example for everyone, especially younger people.
Saturday’s race drew participants from Warren County, other areas in North Carolina, and from Illinois, Maryland, Virginia and Arkansas. However, Franz Wauters of the Netherlands takes the honors for traveling the longest distance to participate. He finished 17th overall.
Tucker said that while runners are somewhat accustomed to heat and humidity, Saturday’s weather encouraged a change in the race start time which race participants enthusiastically endorsed. The 2023 race will be held on July 15 and will begin at 7 a.m.
Top finishers
The overall winners were Pierce, with a time of 18 minutes and 19 seconds, and Bundy Delaney, 16, of Cary, with a time of 23 minutes and 18 seconds.
Top male finishers: Tim Pierce of Raleigh, 52; Aaron Mowatt, 15, of Nashville with a time of 18:35; and Britt Dillon, 26, of Pendleton with a time of 19:07.
Top female finishers: Bundy Delaney, 16 of Cary; Rachel Hahn, 39, of Canton, with a time of 25:06; and Camille Dunn, 16, of Rocky Mount with a time of 25:19.
Male 12 and under: E. Pierce, 11, of Raleigh with a time of 27:42, and K. Dunn of Rocky Mount, with a time of 30:45.
Male 13-19: Brady Bargfrede, 17, of Henderson with a time of 20:01; Nic Groesser, 14, of Battleboro, with a time of 22:54; and Colby Bargfrede, 16, of Henderson, with a time of 24:37.
Male 20-29: Davis Smith, 22, of Salisbury, with a time of 23:23.
Male 30-39: Dana Lynch, 39, of Hollister, with a time of 23:24; Alex Christian, 30, of Durham, with a time of 29:42; and Lance Brauer, 35, of Norlina (Ridgeway community), with a time of 30:33.
Male 40-49: Chad Hutcheson, 46, of Belmont, with a time of 43:59, and Alonzo Jordan, 45, of Manson, with a time of 44:04.
Male 50-59: Robert Bailess, 58, of Oxford, with a time of 26:01; John Oxford, 55, of Raleigh, with a time of 26:19; and Jonathana Kilb, 51, of Midlothian, Va., with a time of 27:08.
Male 60-69: Robert Dudley, 66, of Roanoke Rapids, with a time of 24:03; Franz Wauters, 62, of the Netherlands, with a time of 26:49; and James Palmer, 60, of Norlina, with a time of 36:07.
Male 70 and over: Don Smythe, 73, of Wake Forest, with a time of 38:15; Bob Hines, 74, of Smithfield, Va., with a time of 39:26; and Val Price, 76, of Raleigh, with a time of 51:12.
Female 13-19: Lillian Bailess, 14, of Oxford, with a time of 25:56.
Female 20-29: Allie Schumacher, 26, of Chicago, Ill., with a time of 27:17; Jackie Gustafson, 26, of Chicago, Ill., with a time of 27:17; and Zoe Lindskog, 26, of Little Rock, Ark., with a time of 49:48.
Female 30-39: Sarah Barbara, 37, of Durham, with a time of 27:29; and Carrie Christian, 32, of Durham, with a time of 48:14.
Female 40-49: Jennifer Bailess, 45, of Oxford, with a time of 28:19; Tracey Jordan, 42, of Manson, with a time of 32:37; and Karen Akom, 45, of Richmond, Va., with a time of 40:41.
Female 50-59: Linda Watson, 52, of Henderson, with a time of 40:25; Molly Booe, 52, of Littleton, with a time of 48:53; and Rebecca Vaughan, 50, of Raleigh, with a time of 58:48.
Female 60-69: Susan Tant, 60, of Arnold, Md., with a time of 34:38; Lucy Hines, 69, of Smithfield, Va., with a time of 40:55; and Lisa Castille, 63, of Apex, with a time of 41:48.
For complete results, visit clockworkracetiming.com, click on Results, and Cantaloupe 5k.
