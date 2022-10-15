The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Rd., Valentines, Va. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a Dutch-treat dinner.
The guest speakers will be US Coast Guard Lake Gaston Auxiliary members, who will discuss happenings on Lake Gaston for this past boating season and a review of all laws, and respond to questions for providing a safer/better Lake Gaston and the surrounding areas.
The public is invited. Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP to stugaville@gmail.com.
