Registration continues for two free CPR & First Aid Workshops offered by the Lake Gaston 911 Community Task Force. Both workshops will be held at the lake Gaston Community Center, located at 564 NC Hwy. 46, Gaston.
The first workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. on June 15. The registration deadline is June 9.
The second workshop will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on June 22. The registration deadline is June 16.
The workshops will cover basic first paid for a variety of incidents; adult, child and infant CPR and relieving obstructed airway; and AED usage. This is not a certification training, and there is no testing. Those attending will learn and practice skills in order to react to a medical emergency.
To register, call or email Peggy Benton at 252-308-9588 or pgbenton16@gmail.com.
