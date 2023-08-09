Warren County Sheriff John Branche reported that the Sheriff’s Office made several recent arrests on drug-related charges.
• Jamel Trey Armstrong, also known as Joker, of Warrenton, was arrested on July 27 and charged with one count of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for storing/selling a controlled substance, one count of felony possession of a firearm by felon, one count of felony possession of stolen firearm, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of Investigations was assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations in the investigation that led to Armstrong’s arrest. He was arrested after a search warrant was conducted at his residence.
Armstrong was confined at the Warren County Detention Center under an $86,000 secured bond. A court date of Sept. 12 was issued.
• Treshaun Antavious Burton of Henderson was charged with operate a motor vehicle on a street or highway with an unlawfully tinted window, open container of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed handgun, one count of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), one count of felony maintaining a vehicle for storing/selling a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana).
According to the report, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of Investigations arrested Burton as the result of a traffic stop for illegal window tint and front windshield tinting.
Burton was confined in the WCDC under a $5,000 secured bond. A court date of Aug. 9 was issued.
• Taquon Lyons was charged with operate a motor vehicle on a street or highway with an unlawfully window(s), simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and carrying a concealed handgun.
According to the report the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of Investigations issued the charges as a result of a traffic stop on Drewry Virginia-Line Road for illegal window tint.
• Forrest Dale Richardson of Hollister was arrested on Aug. 4 and charged with one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), one count of felony possession of cocaine, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling place for keeping, selling a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, the arrest came after an extensive investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division of Investigations. Richardson was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his residence in the Arcola community. The search warrant was executed by the Narcotics Division of Investigations, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Uniform Patrol.
Richardson was confined in the WCDC under a $52,000 secured bond. An Aug. 9 court date was issued.
Sheriff Branche indicated that citizens who wish to report a criminal issue but remain anonymous may contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Hotline at 252-257-1356.
