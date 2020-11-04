Anyone who tries to think of excuses not to vote might take a lesson from Preston Edward Buckley, 103, of the Perrytown community. On Oct. 27, he drove to the Warren County Board of Elections in Warrenton to cast his ballot curbside during one-stop early voting.
Warren County Board of Elections Director Debbie Formyduval said that Buckley is the county’s second oldest registered voter. The oldest, age 107, requested an absentee ballot.
Formyduval said that a number of voters in their 80s and 90s cast ballots during early voting, but many of them arrived with their families.
The people who know Buckley say that it is remarkable that the centenarian drove himself to the polls, but they are not surprised. A 2017 account of Buckley’s 100th birthday celebration at Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church described him as independent and active, and noted that he still drives and attends church on a regular basis.
A native of Carroll County, Tenn., Buckley is a World War II veteran who became one of the first African-Americans who served on the New Jersey Highway Patrol.
After retirement, he moved to Warren County around the time that Soul City was being developed in the late 1960 and early 1970s. Here, he joined the T.T. Clayton Law Firm as an investigator.
Buckley became a familiar sight at polling places in Warren County. Active in the Warren County Political Action Committee, he was an organizer and poll watcher for many years.
His involvement allowed him to conduct a number of voting workshops in the area. One of them was held several years ago at Chapel Hill Baptist Church in the Oine community. Church member Arvella Scott was among the local residents who participated. She told the newspaper that Buckley was in his 90s at the time.
Buckley and Scott would not see each other again for a long time, but that changed last week. Scott was among poll workers at the Warren County Board of Elections when Buckley drove up.
Scott said that Buckley recognized her immediately, remembered the voting workshop and asked about church members and Scott’s family. Scott was impressed that Buckley remembered her, but that would come as no surprise to Buckley’s family and friends. Neither would his dedication to voting.
Buckley’s family described what casting a ballot means to him — he not only votes in every election, but also drives people needing transportation to the polls.
That is an example for voters of all ages.
