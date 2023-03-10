Preservation Warrenton is accepting applications for a $1,000 academic merit-based scholarship to be awarded in May. Applicants must be agraduating high school seniors, legal residents of Warren County, and plan on attending college or university in the fall of 2023.
Scholarship money will be awarded to the recipient at the Annual Partners’ Event held by Preservation Warrenton in September of each year. Interested applicants can find a download for the application form on the organization’s website, preservationwarrenton.com. Deadline for application submissions is April 15.
