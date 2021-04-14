The community will have an opportunity to receive a first dose or second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during vaccination clinics offered this week.
Second dose
Moderna vaccine
Rural Health Group will offer a second dose Moderna vaccine clinic on Friday, April 16, at Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Appointments are required and may be made through signupgenius.com. Bring your vaccination card to the clinic. Masks are required.
Anyone who has received any other vaccine (flu, shingles, pneumonia, tenanus, etc.) within the past 14 days must wait at least 14 days to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 must wait 14 days after being diagnosed and have no symptoms to receive the vaccine.
For more information, contact Rural Health Group at 252-445-2332 or visit rhgnc.org
First dose
Moderna vaccine
Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in partnership with Futrell Pharmacy of Warrenton will hold a free drive-through clinic for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, April 17. The clinic will be held from 2-5 p.m. at Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 219 Cooks Chapel Rd., Warrenton. Second dose appointments will be given at the even.
The clinic is open to anyone 18 years of age and older. Pre-registration is suggested and may be completed by going to https://bit.ly/2R2asLx or calling 252-226-0782 to schedule an appointment.
PPE and refreshments will be given to clinic participants.
For more information about the vaccine, contact Futrell Pharmacy at 252-257-2147.
