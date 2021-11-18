University of North Carolina students in Leslie Frost’s first year seminar class visit Warrenton on Saturday to view the Warrenton Post Office mural as part of their studies on federal arts produced by the New Deal in the 1930s. The local mural, known as “North Carolina Pastoral,” was painted by Alice Dinneen and depicts a scene of cows and horses near a meandering creek. The painting also depicts examples of trees found in North Carolina. The students also viewed other public art in the area. Pictured with the students are, at left, Victoria Lehman, a retired art teacher now active with the Warren County Board of Education and Warren County Arts Council, and Frost, at right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.