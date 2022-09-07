Warren County resident and longtime educator Dr. Mary Young recently published the book, “Act Like A Parent, Think Like A School Superintendent: Information They Will Never Tell You” to help parents become better advocates for their child and build stronger partnerships with their child’s school.
Young has more than 25-year career in public education, including work as a school superintendent, executive director, school administrator and teacher.
She drew inspiration for the book from her experiences of receiving phone calls from parents about challenges at their child’s school. Over the past year, the number of phone calls increased. Parents didn’t seem to understand where to turn for solutions.
“I wanted to help parents be empowered, to be advocates for quality education,” Young said.
Through the book, she outlines a number of actions that parents can take to help their child have a successful school year, including talking with the teacher early on about how their child learns and how he or she can help the child be a better student.
“Don’t expect the teacher to (automatically) know your child,” Young said. “It will take time for the teacher to get to known your child.”
She emphasizes the need for parents to carefully read their child’s student handbook, saying that it will answer many of the questions that might come up during the course of the school year.
Young also describes the importance of being an active participant at parent-teacher conferences, not only listening to the teacher talk about how the child is doing in class, but also asking questions if they arise.
She indicated that knowing where to turn if a problem arises and how to handle the situation will also allow parents to better help their child and the school system as well. Young describes the roles of the people who are part of the typical school system, from teachers, assistant principals and principals, to school system administrators.
She said that she has found that, in many cases, parents immediately bring their concerns before school boards, when they could often be addressed most effectively at the school level. Young noted that, in many cases, a talk with the child’s teacher is the best course of action.
She added that how a parent acts when bringing a problem or concern before a teacher, principal or other school official has a significant impact on how productive the discussion can be. Young said that she knows that parents might be angry when they are talking to someone at the school about a problem, but said that controlling emotions will lead to a better outcome.
“If you let your emotions get the best of you, how can you achieve what you want to do,” she said.
Young suggests that parents take the time to plan what they will say and do while speaking with a school official so that any problem or concern may be discussed calmly. She also said that knowing when to speak and when not to speak is also critical to reaching the best outcome for one’s child.
Young wants parents to realize that they have a voice in their child’s education, but that voice should be within the context of building a stronger partnership with the school and, as a result, helping the school and the schools system as a whole.
Young said that, in many cases, the advice that she gives to parents is inspired by the sayings of her mother that are applicable to life.
She emphasized that the book is not a “school district bashing book,” but is instead designed to help parents best help their child — and the school system — and avoid frustration that will hurt then, their child, their child’s school, and, ultimately the school system.
“If parents learn to navigate (the school system), it will make the school system’s job easier,” Young said. “It will create a parent-school partnership.”
“Act Like A Parent, Think Like a School Superintendent: Information They Will Never Tell You” is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. Dr. Mary Young presents short videos on education-related topics on social media under the heading of The Fairy Godmother of Education.
