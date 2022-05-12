Liberating Futures: Erasures, Reckonings, and Transformations, a series of public panel discussions, will kick off on Saturday, May 14, with the Legacies of Enslavement Panel at the Warren County Memorial Library, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The “Liberating Futures” series is a collaborative project of The 1921 Project, the Warren County Branch of the NAACP, the Warren County African American Historical Collective, and UNC’s Humanities for the Public Good Initiative.
Saturday’s discussion will focus on the following:
In the years before Emancipation, Warren County ranked as one of the wealthiest counties in North Carolina. This wealth relied entirely on the forced labor of enslaved African Americans, who maintained the county’s thriving plantation economy. The Legacies of Enslavement panel will begin drawing on the recorded testimonies of women and men who grew up enslaved in Warren County. The conversation will step into the present, exploring the systemic legacies of enslavement and how they continue to shape present-day experience. The discussion’s conclusion, in turn, will point decisively to the future, inviting participants to join the journey beyond enslavement and Jim Crow and towards personal, social, and political transformation in Warren County.
Serving as the panel moderator will be Dr. Blair Kelley, incoming director of the Center for the Study of the American South, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.
Panelists will be Dr. William Munn, senior policy analyst, Health Advocacy Project, North Carolina Justice Center; Michael Williams, Education Project manager, National Humanist Center; and Dr. Carlton Wilson, dean of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, North Carolina Central University.
For more information, contact Jereann King Johnson at 252-213-1517 or jereking@ncol.net.
This event is free and open to the public. Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton.
