A recent ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official grand opening of Bragging Rooster Beer and Mead on Warrenton’s Main Street. The event included live music, food trucks and vendors, slideshows of construction, door prizes as more. Bragging Rooster Beer and Mead offered four of its own meads on tap, Crowlers, and Arnold Palmer mead glasses. New hours are noon-8 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, noon-10 p.m. on Thursdays, and noon-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
