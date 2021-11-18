Warren County government has spent almost three years working toward making broadband internet service available to local residents. The county might be closer than ever to making this longtime dream a reality, but local officials must wait through a federal review process which will determine if a proposed service provider will be the solution to county needs.
County Manager Vincent Jones provided an update on local broadband efforts during a joint meeting of the Warren County Board of Education and Warren County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 8.
The county’s work has included partnerships with companies that focus on the needs of smaller communities for feasibility studies, discussions about fiber optic build-out options and grant funding opportunities.
Jones told the board that a broadband feasibility study was issued to the county in 2018. The study identified current locations of fiber optic networks and developed a plan of how fiber optic technology could provide the backbone of county broadband service that could expand across the county.
After that, the county began seeking funding sources, but was not successful, Jones said. The county’s overall plan has been to develop a backbone of fiber optic technology that would allow expansion across the county and would enable service to be provided via fiber or WiFi. Jones noted that the state specifies that counties can put broadband infrastructure in place, but must partner with a provider for the service itself.
In January 2020, the county issued a broadband request for proposal. However, after studying proposals that were received, the county did not move forward with any of them.
By July 2020, a potential new path to broadband service emerged with Phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which offers federal communications subsidies for broadband enhancements. Jones explained that broadband providers indicate to the federal government that they are willing to provide service in rural areas and the estimated cost that would be attached.
In October and November 2020, Warren County applied for NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant funding without success.
Jones said that in January, the county was notified by Charter/Spectrum was selected as Rural Digital Opportunity Fund service provider for Warren County and most of North Carolina. However, a federal review process to determine if the county can move forward with Charter/Spectrum continues.
Jones added that Warren County staff members met with Charter/Spectrum representatives in July to discuss how quickly the local broadband work could move forward. He added that Charter/Spectrum has agreed to meet with the county again this month to discuss how to move forward and how to meet immediate needs.
Jones described the importance of broadband internet access, especially in education and economic development. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic made broadband’s impact and the need for expansion especially clear.
Interim Superintendent of Warren County Schools Keith Sutton agreed. He outlined how Chromebooks and WiFi hot spots became vital resources as the school system turned to virtual learning for much of the 2020-21 school year. However, Sutton said that in some areas of the county, students still faced problems with WiFi access, event with the portable hot spots.
In a related matter, the Warren County Board of Education voted in March for the local school system to enter the Satellite Internet Technologies for Student Connectivity pilot program. Other North Carolina counties participating in the pilot were Hyde in the coastal region and Swain in the mountains.
The pilot program was funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and made possible through the North Carolina Department of Information Technology Broadband Infrastructure Office and the Friday Institute at North Carolina State University, with additional funding from the North Carolina Business Committee for Education, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ State Library and Hometown Strong.
The program was to allow participating students to access the Starlink internet service operated by Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, also known as SpaceX.
However, it was difficult for Warren County Schools to find the 60 families willing to participate that were required in order to participate in the pilot.
