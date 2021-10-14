The Gamma Chi Chapter presents goodie bags to new educators at Northside K-8 School as part of their efforts to welcome new teachers to Warren County. Receiving goodie bags are, from the left, Juan Moguel, Cherita Smith and David Hickey. Not pictured: Aimee Richardson. The bags were filled with useful items and snacks. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor society that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
