The intersection at Warren Plains Road and Highway 158 bypass at Warren Plains officially becomes an all-way stop today (Wednesday).
To prepare motorists for the change, the NC Department of Transportation placed electronic signage in the area a few weeks ago.
For many years, a flashing light alerted drivers to the intersection. Motorists traveling along Warren Plains Road were alerted to stop by a flashing red light, while the 158 bypass side displayed a flashing yellow light.
Marty Homan, NCDOT communications officer for the Triangle area, told the newspaper that the change to an all-way stop was made due to an increasing number of accidents at the intersection in recent years. He reported that over a 10-year period ending in October 2019, the Warren Plains intersection was the site of 33 car crashes, with two fatalities reported. Twenty-four of the vehicle accidents occurred over the last five or six years.
Homan indicated that the DOT chose to take action because the number of accidents has become more frequent and more severe. While he said that the traffic volume at the intersection is not enough to warrant a traffic light, Homan described an all-way stop as being high on the list of safest types of intersections.
Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners, agreed.
“Everyone has to come to a full stop at the intersection and look,” he said.
Davis, who also works for the State Highway Patrol, indicated that the DOT usually does not contact county commissioners about changes in traffic patterns, but bases its decisions on what is believed to be best to keep motorists safe.
“They do a traffic study and make changes due to safety,” he said.
The intersection is utilized by people traveling to Macon, Norlina, Warrenton and Warren Plains, and, in many cases, the larger towns and cities beyond. Traffic includes passenger vehicles as well as tractor-trailers and logging trucks.
Will Coleman of Inez Forest Industries, Inc. and Chip Capps of Arcola Logging Company indicated that the change to an all-way stop will not impact the routes their companies will use to transport lumber.
Capps explained that logging trucks use local roads due to federal laws regulating weight limits on interstate highways. For Arcola Logging Company, the Warren Plains intersection is a frequently used route and allows drivers to avoid having to turn at the Main Street, Warrenton, intersection in front of Courthouse Square.
“The only drawback of having to stop on 158 is that we don’t like starts and stops (with the trucks), but if it (the all-way stop) will make the intersection safe, I don’t think anybody in the world will argue against it.”
Other community members have given mixed reactions about whether the intersection will become safer or more dangerous, based on comments made when the newspaper published an initial article about the all-way stop on social media last week.
For some, the all-way stop will be a welcome safety measure to prevent motorists from traveling down 158 bypass at speeds that are too high. However, others warn that the number of accidents at the intersection will increase. Several suggest that a stoplight would have been the best solution.
Stop signs have been in place on Warren Plains Road on both sides of the intersection for some time. Motorists will now see corresponding stop signs on Hwy. 158 bypass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.