The Warren County Board of Education was scheduled to vote on a proposed District Improvement Plan during its business meeting/work session on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. at Warren County Middle School, located at 118 Campus Dr., Warrenton.
The board of education has approved improvement plans developed by individual schools. Superintendent Keith Sutton described these plans as outlining each school’s work to improve student performance.
He previously noted that the Warren County school system, like those across the state and nation, continues to work to recover from months of remote learning when students were out of the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most schools in the Warren County district met growth standards as measured on the school report card for the 2021-22 school year that were released earlier this school year by the State Department of Public Instruction/State Board of Education. However, most district schools had low school performance grades. Student test scores in Warren County, like those in many other school systems, remain below the levels of 2018-19. Sutton and the DPI have described this decrease as an ongoing impact of the pandemic.
When the school report card were released, the Department of Public Instruction indicated that it connects the drop in student performance to continuing impacts of the pandemic, saying that this year’s results confirm a projection made earlier this year in an analysis by the DPI Office of Learning Recovery and Acceleration that many North Carolina students will need more learning time, from months to years, to fully recover, due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
These disruptions were also connected to an increase in the number of schools and school districts in North Carolina that were designated as low performing. Some news sources have reported that one in three schools in the state was designated as low performing. Warren County results echoed state trends. However, steps are in place in an effort to help students and schools bounce back.
Warren County Schools is already implementing a strategic plan with a goal of reaching 80 percent student proficiency by the end of the 2027-28 school year by increasing 10 percentage points each year. The plan addresses not only instruction-related areas, but also the mental and emotional health of students, teachers and other staff members to help them recover from traumas related to the pandemic.
The proposed District Improvement Plan expands the efforts that are currently underway to offer a more detailed picture of what these efforts will involve.
The plan, as presented to the Warren County Board of Education earlier this month, involves close partnerships between educators at the school and district levels.
Work will involve a detailed study of performance data from last year’s test scores along with benchmark testing and other resources utilized to measure student progress throughout the year. The data will enable educators to set goals for the current school year.
The district will also utilize district pacing guides and standards-aligned curriculum guides to aid teachers. These guides, which are designed to build consistency across the school district, will be used in planning meetings for lesson planning and identifying research-based instructional resources. School system personnel will also conduct learning walk-throughs at the schools and provide feedback to help teachers continue to improve.
The plan also highlights a focus on gearing instruction toward the needs of individual students. The school system is working toward a blended learning environment that includes small group instruction, independent opportunities and collaborative groups. The plan indicates that students will know their individual performance levels and their targeted performance goals.
Utilizing technology in the classroom will continue to be important as Warren County Schools prepares for the future. The school system is working to equip all classrooms with supplemental digital resources to support core curriculum in all grades with the goal that teachers and students will have equitable access to digital devices. Computer-based instructional resources will be utilized to provide student centered learning.
The school system will continue to focus on recruitment and retention of school personnel, including partnering with colleges and universities to recruit teachers and offering signing bonuses to new teachers. The plan identifies principals as the hiring managers for their schools. The hiring process will follow steps as guided by Human Resources, but the principal will make the final decision and recommendation to the school system. The ultimate goal will be filling all school system positions and ensuring that all students are taught by highly qualified teachers.
Warren County Schools is also working to develop and maintain a comprehensive professional development plan centered around districtwide teaching and learning initiatives.
In addition, the school system plans to recruit, train, support and place personnel to address problems of schools in need of improvement.
Additional steps that Warren County Schools is taking include establishing a District Improvement Team, hiring additional social workers and hiring executive coaches to support principals. The school system is also working to form principals’ advisory teams.
Sutton told the board that he is “proud, encouraged and excited” about the improvement plans presented by the principals of each school, and he is also optimistic about the future with the implementation of the District Improvement Plan. Responsibility and accountability are at the heart of this plan.
“We are trying to change the culture,” Sutton said. “We are creating a culture of accountability.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.