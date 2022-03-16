After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a July 4th tradition will return to Warren County this year with the Wise Independence Day Celebration, beginning at 10 a.m.
American flags will line the community’s main street, otherwise known as U.S. 1 for the traditional Independence Day Parade, which will begin in the southern part of the community and follow a route down US 1 to Wise Baptist Church. The parade will be followed by a festival on the church grounds.
The day’s activities will provide an opportunity to honor area veterans. Spencer Scott of Warrenton will serve as grand marshal for the parade and will hold a special place of honor.
The Celebration Planning Committee will make arrangements to have a veterans float, continuing a longstanding parade tradition. All local veterans are invited to participate. Any veteran groups that would like to enter its own float or to march in the parade are welcome as well.
A highlight of the 2022 parade will be a helicopter from the Vietnam War. The helicopter will also be on display during the festival.
Local schools, churches and civic organizations are welcome to participate. Other entries this year will include classic cars. Anyone with horses, mules and wagons who would like to join in the parade are also invited. Those with classic tractors are especially encouraged to enter.
While a wide range of entries will be welcome, dirt bikes and four-wheelers will not be allowed.
Following the parade, participants and spectators will gather on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church for the Independence Day Festival. The event will begin at noon with a ceremony honoring veterans that will include the singing of the National Anthem. Grand Marshal Spencer Scott and other veterans will be recognized.
Following the ceremony, the Martin Davis Band will provide the day’s entertainment with beach music.
The festival will include food and craft vendors, homemade ice cream and fun for people of all ages. Independence Day Celebration T-shirts will be available.
Over the years, the Wise Independence Day Celebration has developed a reputation for drawing attendees from all areas of Warren County and points beyond who don their patriotic finery for a day of festivities and fun.
Even during the pandemic, the American flags flew in downtown Wise on July 4. This year promises to be special as the parade and festival resume for a joyful celebration of the United States as people from near and far gather to spend time with family and friends.
June 30 will be the deadline to enter this year’s Independence Day Parade. To enter, call 252-432-5307. More information about becoming a festival vendor is expected to be available soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.