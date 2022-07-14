Warren County resident Dr. Mary Young recently published her first book, “The Prayer of Achsah: Getting Your Breakthrough from God,” in which she reflects on prayer through a closer study of Achsah, a woman of the Bible that many readers may overlook.
Young brings a perspective to the book that reflects her years of service as both an educator and evangelist as she strives to educate her readers about how lessons from the lives of Achsah and her father, Caleb, can be applied to people today, and how to strengthen one’s relationship to God through prayer.
Young began writing “The Prayer of Achsah” in July 2021, expanding upon what was originally a Women’s History Month presentation at her church five years ago. In her book, she notes that she originally planned to write about the more familiar Hannah, but that did not seem to be God’s plan for her. Young searched for other women mentioned in the Bible, and the name of Achsah stood out as if God were pointing out Achsah as the biblical woman He wanted Young to focus on for her presentation.
Achsah is mentioned in the book of Judges as the daughter whom Caleb promises to given in marriage to the land who conquers a specific area. After being given in marriage to Othniel, Achsah asks her father for springs of water.
Young utilized a number of theological resources to research Achsah and to learn more about her father, Caleb. Achsah’s name means “illuminate,” Young said.
“I’m a leader and teacher by nature. I look at a person’s in the Bible, their history, how their life was,” she said.
Young noted that this research gives a full perspective about the person’s life, and the culture and traditions of biblical times. She indicated that in the society of the time, Achsah, the daughter of Caleb’s concubine, was something of a second-class citizen. Young said that people in society today may like that as well.
“Some people may not see themselves as worth and significant,” she said. “Know that you are worthy.”
However, Caleb regarded his daughter with much love and respect. Young suggests that Caleb gave Achsah in marriage in order to ensure that she was well taken care of in life. Likewise, in asking her father for springs of water, Achsah was taking care of the family she would build with Othniel. Caleb granted his daughter’s request as a further part of his desire to see that her needs for a good life were met.
Young described this relationship between Caleb and Achsah as an analogy with one’s relationship with God.
“Achsah could always go to her father. We can always go to our Heavenly father,” Young said.
She takes the analogy further by considering Caleb’s response to Achseh’s request in that Caleb could have chosen not to give his daughter the springs of water.
“Some things we ask for are not in God’s plan. He does what is best for us,” Young said.
She also reflects on Achseh’s posture toward her father as the posture that one should take in prayer.
In “The Prayer of Achsah,” Young also reflects on her battle with cancer, saying that everyone faces times of hurt and challenges. However, she notes that she drew strength from prayer and encourages readers to realize the power of prayer to help them during difficult times. Young adds that one’s attitude also makes a difference.
“Don’t allow the situation to swallow you up. Do not allow your crisis to become your world,” she said. “I’m not cancer. I chose not to allow that to become who I am.”
Young hopes that readers will allow Achsah’s life to encourage them to be more mindful of others, especially those who are less fortunate, and to view everyone as being multidimensional.
“Everybody maters. Don’t judge a book by its cover. Everyone deserves to be respected,” she said.
“The Prayer of Achsah: Getting Your Breakthrough from God,” is available at Barnes & Noble, on Amazon and at marylyoung.com. Beginning on July 20, the book will also be available at Awesome God Christian Bookstore at 130 S. Main St., Warrenton. A journal accompanies the book and is available at the same locations and website. A book signing in scheduled for Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m.-noon in the front of Trinity Source, 139 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.