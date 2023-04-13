Warren County Memorial Library will offer several special programs and activities on Friday to celebrate Ella Baker, the civil rights activist who grew up in Littleton, and Ella Baker Day, designated as Saturday, April 15.
The woman who became known as ‘Fundi’
The valedictorian of the Class of 1927 at Shaw University in Raleigh, Baker moved to New York City, where she became involved in the Harlem Renaissance through organizing consumer cooperatives and working for the NAACP.
She later became active with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party and other efforts. For her influence on the civil rights movement, Baker was nicknamed “Fundi,” a Swahili word meaning a person who teaches a craft to the next generation.
Several books about her life are available, including “Ella Baker: Freedom Bound” by Joanne Grant, which was made into the documentary, “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker.”
Baker has been honored with a historical marker on Highway 158 in Littleton near her childhood home, and April 15 has been designated by Warren and Halifax counties, and the town of Littleton, as Ella Baker Day. The date was selected to commemorate the weekend of April 15-17, 1960, when Baker began organizing the students at Shaw University to form the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.
Library observances
In honor of Ella Baker and Ella Baker Day, the library is displaying an exhibit on loan from the Ella Baker Educational Project of NC. The exhibit, which highlight’s Baker’s life and her legacy, may be viewed by the public during the library’s regular hours of operation.
Library Director Christy Bondy said that the library reached out to the Ella Baker Educational Project of NC about a potential collaboration after the library received a copy of the children’s book, “Lift as You Climb: The Story of Ella Baker” by Patricia Hruby Powell in March.
According to the African American Literature Book Club, Powell is recognized as a storyteller and writer of children’s books. The former dancer has also published “Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker,” Struttin’ with Some Barbecue: Lil Hardin Armstrong Becomes the First Lady of Jazz,” “Blossom Tales,” “Zinnia,” “Frog Brings Rain” and the documentary novel, “Loving vs. Virginia.” Powell has received a number of awards for her books.
Bondy noted that “Lift as You Climb: The Story of Ella Baker” is illustrated by R. Gregory Christie, a six-time recipient of the Coretta Scott King Honor in Illustration who has also received an NAACP Image Award.
Bondy said that she appreciates the work of writers like Powell and illustrators like Christie who provide children with accounts of historical narratives in a way that they can understand.
The community will have an opportunity to meet Patricia Hruby Powell during a virtual visit at 10 a.m. on April 14. The public may watch the virtual discussion in the library’s community meeting room. The discussion also may be accessed at home or on a mobile device with meeting ID 863 5198 1195 and password 302244.
Powell is expected to discuss her book and her interest in Ella Baker. Following her discussion, Powell will answer questions from the audience.
At 2 p.m. on April 14, the library will show the film, “Fundi: The Story of Ella Baker,” in the community meeting room. The documentary has a runtime of one hour and three minutes.
Powell’s book, “Lift as You Climb: The Story of Ella Baker,” will be available for checkout following the programs.
For Bondy, the Ella Baker exhibit and Friday’s programs fit perfectly with the library’s mission to inspire lifelong learning.
“We’re thrilled to have the exhibit and work with different groups to generate interest and facilitate discussions in the community,” she said.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
