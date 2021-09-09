During a special meeting on Wednesday, the Warren County Board of Education approved a recommendation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all school system employees. At the same time, the board also approved plans for regular COVID testing of students and staff by cheek swab.
Unvaccinated school system employees would have 30 days from today to obtain their first COVID-19 vaccine dose and 60 days to obtain the second dose. If they choose a one-dose vaccine, they must obtain that within 30 days.
The vaccine mandate would allow for accommodations for medical or religious reasons. In these cases, staff members would be required to undergo COVID-19 testing once per week through the school system program.
Student-athletes would be required to obtain COVID-19 vaccines within the same time period. They may also request accommodations for medical or religious reasons. Because health professionals report that much COVID-19 spread at schools comes through sports, lunch periods and extracurricular activities, unvaccinated student-athletes will be required to be tested twice per week.
Warren County Schools will begin a voluntary COVID-19 testing program for all students and staff — whether or not they have been vaccinated — on Monday. The school system is sending out parental consent forms this week.
There will be no cost for the testing, which will involve swabbing of the cheek and the roof of the mouth. Interim Superintendent Keith Sutton told the board that the school system has partnered with a certified lab, which will provide results within 24 to 48 hours. Because some people who have been vaccinated still contract COVID-19, the school system recommended testing for everyone. Student-athletes are asked to test on both Mondays and Thursdays.
Sutton told the board that the vaccine and testing regulations are critical steps in slowing the spread of COVID-19 within schools. He urged the community to help keep all local residents safe by obtaining vaccinations and following other precautions.
"We can still slow this down," Sutton said.
