A Friday night full of fun, networking and discovering some of the tastes Warren County has to offer proved to be a great time for all who attended the Global Entrepreneurship Wek 2021 1st Ambassador Kickoff held on Friday, Sept. 10, at Frontier Warren.
All guests received a grilled cheese sample and a flight of ice cream from Chilly Chicken Creamery, and a free cocktail toast from Locorum Distillery, who were both sponsors of the event in celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week being held Nov. 8-13.
Guests at the Kickoff also had the opportunity to play games and brainstorm ways they could participate as ambassadors to Global Entrepreneurship Week by encouraging others throughout Warren County to start, grow and market their independent businesses.
Global Entrepreneurship Network announced a collection of individuals to serve as community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities in November to help start and grow startups around the world. Known as Global Entrepreneurship Week, the large-scale campaign is active in 170 countries with roughly nine million participants in 35,000 activities ranging from small, casual meetups to massive events and competitions.
This year, Tour Warrenton will serve as the GEW Community Organizer for Warrenton and Warren County. Tour Warrenton has already begun recruiting a Community Planning Committee and Community Ambassadors to host events during Global Entrepreneurship Week.
Tour Warrenton, LLC was established in September 2020 during COVID-19 global pandemic to connect people to historic Warren County through culinary food tours, market tours, and special events. Tour Warrenton is focused on rural volunteerism, entrepreneurship, and restoration.
The next public GEW2021 Kickoff is Oct. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce. Each kickoff event will now give away a free vendor booth for November Entrepreneurs Holiday Market in Warrenton, planned for Nov. 13 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Lake Gaston, planned for Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. -4 p.m. This is for new market vendors, and you must be present to win.
If you are interested in becoming an Ambassador for or want to know more about Global Entrepreneurship Week, visit Historic Warrenton Food Tour on Facebook, @tourwarrenton on Instagram, or email tourwarrenton@gmail.com.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond,” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
