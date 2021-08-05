Warren County Cooper-ative Extension will host a Soybean Maturing Group Trial Field Day at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 625 Oine Rd., Norlina.
Those attending will see how early maturing varieties of soybeans are performing in Warren County alongside MG 5s, and will learn what benefits earlier maturing varieties can have on their operations.
Wes Everman, NC State University weed specialist, will discuss weed control methods in soybeans.
The field day will offer 1.5 hours of D, N, O and X pesticide credits. For more information, contact Matthew Place at 252-257-3640.
