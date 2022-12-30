In its fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package that passed in late December 2022, the United States House of Representatives appropriated $838,000 to Warren County for the county’s Pleasant Hills pump station replacement project in the Soul City community.
The appropriation request was made through Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s office.
“I’d like to express thanks to Congressman Butterfield and his staff for reaching out to us to have our Warren County project included,” stated County Manager Vincent Jones. “The Pleasant Hills pump station in Soul City is over 40 years old and well beyond its life cycle. This will allow the county to update this very important infrastructure project and hopefully build some capacity for future development in the area.”
The county has already begun the preliminary engineering and design phase. This work is funded by a grant from the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure for $924,880.
“Proper upkeep for our county’s water and sewer infrastructure is a priority of this board, and we are thankful that Congressman Butterfield and the House of Representatives have granted us funds to care for the updating of this pump station, as well as the safety of our Public Utilities employees,” stated Chair Bertadean Baker of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
