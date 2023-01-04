Walking down Main St. in Warrenton, the town is bustling with new openings – from restaurants to cafes and bars. The latest opening in town is the new craft beer shop called Beer Stop.
Owner Ken Jomo describes Beer Stop, which opened its N Main St. doors on Oct. 26, as having craft beers from all over North Carolina and the East Coast. The store specializes in hard to acquire craft beers from small breweries.
“We have bottles that most shops don’t have,” Jomo said. “We actually go out and get the beers ourselves and bring them back because most distributors don’t have them.”
Opening Beer Stop seemed like a no-brainer to Jomo, who partly owns Mill Hill Brewery. With the presence of spots like Bragging Rooster and Locorum in town, and more craft beer people coming to town, Jomo and his wife, Terry Jomo (who handles the paperwork for the store), decided to open shop.
The shop carries over 180 different kinds of beer, hard cider, mead (or honey wine), hard seltzer, hard coffee, non-alcoholic beer and craft sodas. Most of the products sold in the store are from breweries in NC, with a few from out-of-state and even some from over seas.
Beer Stop also offers limited batch beers that don’t come in cans or bottles due to the small amount produced by the breweries. These beers rotate and once a limited batch is finished, it’s gone. The shop offers these by the glass or by crowlers to go.
The current “get them while you can” beers include: Crank Arm “Heavenly Suspension,” ABV 6.2 percent; Ghostface “Raspberry Fudge Porter,” ABV 8 percent; Haw River “Oak & Brett,” ABV 8.7 percent; Wooden Robot “Good Morning Vietnam,” ABV 5.7 percent; DSSOLVER “Screamo Engine,” ABV 5.7 percent; and Haw River “Java Cocoa Stout,” ABV 7.2 percent.
Jomo tries to keep the store stocked with all types of drinks that he believes people will enjoy and pique their interest.
“I try to keep the people’s favorites here as well as beers that people will want to try.”
Jomo travels across NC and the East Coast trying craft beers at different breweries, trying to figure out which ones he believes would be liked the most. These places can be found in Rocky Mount, Greensboro, Durham and even in Tennessee.
“A lot of times, I’ll go and taste this and taste that [to decide],” Jomo said. “But sometimes, I know when I get to a brewery that I want something they have and I’ll get that and maybe a few new things.”
Starting in February, Beer Stop will be hosting tasting nights. Seats are limited to 8 per tasting, but ticketed patrons will be able to taste several craft beers, eat snacks and learn about different styles and flavors of beer.
The store will also begin carrying craft snacks in the new year – such as specialty made chips and pretzels.
Beer Stop is open Wed – Thurs 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Fri – Sat 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sun noon – 4 p.m. Located at 103 N. Main Street, Warrenton, NC.
