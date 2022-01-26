Following a hearing Monday night, the Warren County Board of Adjustment dismissed an appeal by Lake Gaston resident Mike Hairston related to permits for several buildings at Hubquarter Landing at Lake Gaston.
The appeal and response
Hairston claimed that the county’s former Planning & Zoning administrator, Ken Krulik, exceeded his authority by issuing building permits without seeking the approval of a modified site plan from the Warren County Board of Adjustment. Hairston claimed that by doing so, Krulik approved modifications to site plans when he did not have the legal authority to do so.
According to the application for appeal evidentiary hearing before the board of adjustment, the appeal concerned the following
• The decision Krulik made to approve zoning/building permits changing the number, size and location of Hubquarter Landing buildings 1-8 without a Board of Adjustment approved modified site plan.
• The decision Krulik took to authorize changes to the 2007 Board of Adjustment approved site plans for Hubquarter Landing without requesting a modified site plan from the developer and that he also decided not to inform the Board of Adjustment. The appeal contended that under conditional use permits, Krulik had no authority to make changes without a modified site plan approved by the Board of Adjustment.
• The decision Krulik made to remove the 50-foot vegetative buffers that were part of the 2007 conditional use permit and were provided for in the approved 2007 site plan.
• The decision Krulik made to issue permits for Hubquarter Landing buildings 2-8 without knowing if the time period for vested rights had expired.
Krulik, who retired in the fall, responded with a letter to the Happy Valley Subdivision Homeowners Association that he described as being in response to emails sent to the county from the homeowners association and residents listed as Hairston, Joe Zeno, Russell and Linda Dale, Harold and Lisa Wetzel, William Bowling, Robert and Susan Chapman, Scott Carpenter, Maria and Frank Luorno, and Martin Hill.
In the letter, Krulik asked for clarification about whether the appeal concerned a determination he made in 2021 that “the modifications to the original site plan — decreasing the number of buildings in the subdivision (while keeping the same use and number of units) are not significant enough to go before the BOA and do not require a BOA approved modification to the original conditional use permit.”
In a memo to County Manager Vincent Jones, then county attorney Hassan Kingsberry and Director of Community Economic Development Charla Duncan, Krulik noted that concerns about the Hubquarter Landing townhouse development were raised in June and July 2021, and that the area under construction was across the cove from Happy Valley Subdivision.
In the memo, Krulik stated the position “that there is no substantial change to the approved development per the 2007 conditional use permit approved by the Warren County Board of Adjustment prior to 9/4/07 (and no secondary impacts from the current construction).”
In the memo, Krulik expresses findings that the position of some buildings was shifted for topographical reasons, the lay of the land. He noted that the developer addressed these concerns by removing one building and adding one unit to another, while taking away one unit on another. Krulik expressed the position that these modifications did not result in a substantial change.
“No increase in density, units or buildings occurred,” the memo states.
Krulik also states the finding that the proposed 50 foot buffer as stated by the Happy Valley Subdivision residents was not an approved element to the original conditional use permit, according to information from the original developer, David Williams, and plats/site plans on record do not reflect the noted 50-foot buffer.
Appeal hearings
The appeal was scheduled to be heard in November. However, after the Board of
Adjustment voted to recuse Board Chairman Joe Zeno from participating due to a perceived conflict of interest (living in the same subdivision as Hairston), the board lacked the quorum needed to proceed. The hearing was then rescheduled for Jan. 24.
During Monday night’s proceedings, attorneys Andy Penry and Neil Riemann of Penry Riemann in Raleigh, asked that Board of Adjustment member Greg Cox recuse himself from participating due to the appearance of a conflict of interest because he was seen talking to Hairston and Zeno prior to the November hearing. Cox denied that they were talking about the appeal.
Further discussion revealed that a number of people, including board members and citizens, were waiting together outside the hearing site, the Warren County Armory Civic Center, for the door to be unlocked. As they waited, they exchanged casual conversation. The board of adjustment denied the request for recusal.
Penry made a motion to dismiss the appeal, saying that a fair hearing would be impossible due to the appearance of impropriety because of the casual conversation prior to the November hearing. The Board of Adjustment denied the motion.
As Hairston began his statements, he asked that interim county attorney Carolyn Thompson recuse herself from the hearing due to the perceived conflict of interest due to her dual role as interim attorney for both the county and the Board of Adjustment. Thompson replied that her duty as interim county attorney includes all functions related to the county, including the Board of Adjustment. County Manager Vincent Jones asked that Thompson remain because of her duty to serve as attorney for both the county and the Board of Adjustment.
In outlining his appeal, Hairston indicated that plans for Hubquarter Landing as approved by the Board of Adjustment were not objectionable. He said that the project’s original developer worked with the Happy Valley Homeowners Association to determine what would be best for both the development and nearby residents.
However, Hairston contended that Krulik approved amendments to the original site plans when only the Board of Adjustment can approve changes. Hairston added that Krulik authorized the removal of a 50 foot vegetative buffer that was one of the most important components of the original site plan. Hairston quoted a UNC School of Governments blog and said that Krulik’s responsibility was to make sure that Phases III and IV of Hubquarter Landing were built according to the 2007 plans and contended that the county destroyed records related to the Board of Adjustment hearing when the board approved the original plans.
Hairston asked the Board of Adjustment to conclude that Krulik did not have the authority to approve changes to the site plan, that the current developer submit a modified site plan with a 50 foot buffer, and that a 50 foot tree buffer be established at Hubquarter Landing.
Current developer Michael Howington told the Board of Adjustment that he purchased the Hubquarter Landing property in 2015. He said that before he began his work, he reviewed the plans with the county and Dominion Power. As he described the progress of the work and the process of bringing development-related matters to Krulik in his role as Planning & Zoning administrator, Howington said that he reviewed the site plans for the project thoroughly and did not see any requirement for a 50 foot vegetative buffer. He added that, in taking into consideration the high water mark and measures to prevent erosion, including rip rap, there is no room to add more trees.
There was a question of whether Zeno could speak as a citizen and witness for Hairston while he had been recused from participating as chairman of the Board of Adjustment. Vice Chairman Glenn Forsythe cited the appearance of impropriety, and following a brief recess, announced that Zeno’s request to speak was disallowed. In announcing the ruling, Forsythe said that Zeno’s name was not submitted as being a party of the appeal.
When discussion continued, Riemann said that he had a copy of the approved 2007 site plan, and that it showed no record of a buffer.
The question was then raised of whether Hairston submitted his appeal in time. Riemann contended that Hairston learned of the changes that were approved in September, but did not file an appeal until October. However, Hairston indicated that he made an appeal to the board in September and produced a document which he presented to the board. Hairston said that the county did not provide him with an application form for the appeal until October, and he submitted his appeal then.
A number of citizens requested to speak during the hearing to support Hairston’s appeal. However, Penry and Riemann objected because Hairston appeared to have rested his case when he sat down after his presentation to the board, and claimed that the citizens’ names were not included among the parties of the appeal.
Forsythe allowed the community members, Lake Gaston residents living near Hubquarter landing, to speak. They described the need for a tree buffer. Maria Luorno commended and echoed Forsythe’s previous question about whether an agreement could be reached that would be fair to all parties.
Before the board considered a decision, allowed Krulik to speak. He indicated that records must be retained for seven years. Krulik noted that when departments were merged, a number of documents from the time prior to his tenure as Planning & Zoning director were purged, and that the 2007 approved plans for Hubquarter Landing were among them. Krulik said that no final documents showed an approved buffer, and there was no record of a buffer.
He also described the changes made to the subdivision, such as reducing the number of buildings from six to five, as being minor and part of the review process including among his duties. Krulik added that the state Department of Environmental Quality and Dominion Power saw no damages from the changes.
When the Board of Adjustment considered action, there were three votes to dismiss the appeal and one to sustain it.
