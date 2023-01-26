Warren County Sheriff John A. Branche reported that the Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Quendaryll Christopher Bender, 32, of Cole Forest Road, Warrenton at 10:43 p.m. on Jan. 20 at a Young Dead End Road, Norlina, address.
He was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while license revoked-not impaired revocation, and fail to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light.
During the arrest, the following was seized: $4,075.64, 3.07 grams of cocaine, 3.274 ounces of marijuana, a firearm and vehicle.
Bender was confined in the Warren County Detention Center, and bond was set at $75,000. A Feb. 8 court date has been scheduled.
