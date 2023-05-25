Incident reports
• On May 12, Blue Valley Cabinets of Knightdale reported theft from a building at a Main Street, Warrenton, address. Cabinets valued at $2,000 were reported stolen.
• On May 15, Jay D. Ellis of Carroll Town Road, Macon, reported an incident of aggravated assault. He reported being hit in the head.
• On May 17, Amy Richardson of Koonce Drive, Warrenton, reported an incident of motor vehicle theft involving a 2016 Toyota Corolla.
• On May 17, Robert Ramseur of Washington, D.C., reported an incident of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Macon Embro Road, Macon, address. Two flat screen televisions were reported stolen. A door/door frame, window screen, walls, fireplace shovel and clock were reported damaged.
North Carolina Highway Patrol accident report
Pedestrian struck
The N.C. Highway Patrol reported that on May 12 shortly before 10 p.m. a pedestrian wearing dark clothing was struck while walking in the eastbound travel lane of US 158 near NC 58 near Warrenton. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was traveling east on US 158. The pedestrian was knocked some distance by the impact.
