Warren County Sheriff John Branche announced that pistol purchase permits will no longer be issued by any sheriff in North Carolina. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has stopped processing pistol purchase permit applications, including pending applications.
All state laws regarding the issuance of pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina were repealed last week following a vote by the General Assembly to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41, “Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections.”
Branche said that this means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. However, any person who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm.
Criminal penalties still apply for anyone that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm (such as a convicted felon). “Therefore, it is important for citizens to remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and state laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm,” Branche said. “It is important to understand that North Carolina concealed handgun laws have NOT changed.”
Any person residing in Warren County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the sheriff.
For more information, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 252-257-3364.
