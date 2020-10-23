Warren New Tech High School science teacher Draxie Elswick was named Warren County Schools representative for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s (NCCAT) 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year Award.
According to its website, NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms. The Center’s Beginning Teacher of the Year Award is designed to honor beginning teachers and to retain teachers who show promise as excellent teachers and leaders in the field of education.
Elswick, who teaches life and earth science, and anatomy, is originally from the town of Honaker in southwestern Virginia.
She longed to enter a career that would allow her to inspire and mentor youth, especially teens, but she was uncertain about the best place for her in the field of education.
Elswick earned Bachelor of Arts degrees in civic innovation and sociology from Emory & Henry College in Emory, Va.
Throughout her college years and after graduation, she had the opportunity to explore various facets of education by working with students at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Elswick was a Bonner Scholar at Emory & Henry College, participating in a program that combines a student scholarship with service with a community organization. A member of the college’s softball team, she fit right in coordinating softball camps and clinics for high school students.
Through 4-H, Elswick provided instruction to middle school students about Appalachian history and folk music.
Involvement with a discovery center allowed her to work with elementary school-aged students in earth and environmental science with a focus on the outdoors.
Elswick also completed an internship with Delaware nonprofit Strive in a program that allowed her to focus on the social/emotional health and well-being of youth through sports.
She also served as the equivalent of an Exceptional Children teacher assistant in Pennsylvania, teaching math and science. She enjoyed the chance to work one-on-one with students.
Elswick loved being able to teach students of all ages, but she admitted that there is one grade level that she loves teaching most of all — high school.
Now in her second year with Warren New Tech, she has figured out her niche in education and has immersed herself in teaching. Elswick is pursuing a Masters in Education degree in science at East Carolina University in Greenville.
She described working at Warren New Tech as special, saying that she appreciates the support of the school’s administration, her coworkers and students.
“I feel uplifted,” Elswick said. “As a whole, I am trying to push students to embrace and love who they are.”
As she looks toward the state-level Beginning Teacher of the Year competition, Elswick is working to compile a portfolio and recommendations for submission to the N.C. Center for the Advancement of Teaching.
She has to wait until late February to learn if she has been selected for this honor. In the meantime, Elswick expressed appreciation for the support she has received at Warren New Tech.
“I want to give a huge shout out to my principal, coworkers and students for making my first year spectacular,” she said. “I love Warren County.”
