The Warren County Memorial Library has new amenities for patron use: a cell phone charging locker and teleconferencing equipment.
In 2021, the North Carolina General Assembly allocated $10 million of the American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds to public libraries that qualify for state aid. In September, Warren County Memorial Library received non-recurring state aid in the amount of $46,195. Library staff determined where best to allocate funds based on feedback from the public.
The cellphone charging locker makes charging easy, convenient and secure. It is outfitted with eight bays and has charging cables in each bay; cables can power every phone on the market. The charging locker is located in the library’s foyer.
The library also purchased teleconferencing equipment that allows patrons virtual access to medical appointments, virtual meetings, interviews, programs and more. The teleconferencing equipment is located in the community room.
“The Warren County Memorial Library continues to seek opportunities to modernize library operations and provide the best services and resources to the community,” stated Library Director Christy Bondy.
Earlier this year, funding was allocated for gaming equipment for teen programs, expanding the Spanish/Bilingual book collection, an updated microfilm reader, and a self-checkout kiosk.
The Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, visit www.wcmlibrary.org.
