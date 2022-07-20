Franklin Deroosevelt Milam, 42, of Macon, entered a guilty plea last week in Vance County Superior Court to second degree murder in connection with the 2019 shooting death of Xavier Lamont Hendricks, 35, of Warrenton.
Milam’s case was originally scheduled on the docket for this week’s session of Warren County Criminal Superior Trial Court.
Milam was charged with second degree murder, felony possession of a gun with altered serial no. and felony possession of firearm by felon in connection with a June 2019 incident at an Airport Road, Warrenton, residence.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that shortly before 11 p.m. on June 15, 2019, an argument developed at a yard party at the Airport Road residence. A shot was fired, striking Hendricks, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a search warrant application filed by Sheriff’s Detective S. Hicks, when a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene of the shooting, a man later identified as Milam approached the deputy and asked to be handcuffed because he had shot Hendricks.
A handgun was recovered on the hood of a Ford Explorer, and several shell casings could be seen near Hendricks’ body.
Milam was sentenced to 166-212 months (13.8-17.6 years) in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. The other charges were dismissed. Court costs in the amount of $11,575.50, a $2,720 attorney fee and $85 appointment fee were to be docketed as civil judgments.
