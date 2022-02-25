Donyell “DJ” Jones, the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Central North Carolina, left was the speaker at the Warrenton Rotary Club on Tuesday Feb. 15. The Boys and Girls Club operates an after school program at Mariam Boyd Elementary School. Jones is pictured here with Richard Hunter, secretary/treasurer of the Rotary Club.
