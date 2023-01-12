Arrest reports
• Erick Markeith Bolton, 29, of Roxboro, turned himself in, accompanied by his attorney, on Jan. 3 on Person County charges of felony attempted murder and felony possession of firearm by a felon. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $300,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Person County District Court on March 17.
• Arkercinia Teta McGrit, 44, of Durham, turned herself in on Jan. 3 on unlisted misdemeanor charges. She was bonded out immediately after being served and is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Jan. 18.
Incident reports
• On Jan. 6, Phillip Oneal Alston reported arson, saying that a shed at a West Spring Valley Street, Warrenton, address, was set on fire. Damage to the shed was estimated at $5,000.
• On Jan. 6, Charles Alvin Evans of Old Macon Highway, Macon, reported that a bank card was stolen from a West Franklin Street, Warrenton, location.
• On Jan. 6, Roy M. Alston reported larceny of a firearm, saying that a semi-automatic handgun was taken from a vehicle at a Highway 158 Bypass, Warrenton, location.
• On Jan. 7, Wayne Timmons reported motor vehicle theft at a Heritage Road, Norlina, address. A Hyundai Sonata valued at $25,000 was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 8, Hoover Perry reported larceny and communicating threats, saying that a gas can with gas was stolen from a No Bottom Road, Warrenton, address. He also reported communication of threats.
• On Dec. 27, the United States Postal Service reported burglary/breaking and entering at its 1728 US Hwy. 1, Norlina, location. Damage to an office doorframe was reported.
• On Dec. 28, Jesse Alton Goode reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property, saying that trees were cut down on his Lynch Road, Macon, property.
• On Dec. 28, John Reeder of Garnett St., Henderson reported larceny at a Baltimore Road, Warrenton, address. A trailer valued at $9,000 was reported stolen.
• On Dec. 30, Juarod Williams reported breaking and/or entering at a Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton, address. A flat-screen TV, clothes, brick saw and skill saw were reported stolen.
• On Dec. 30, Raymond Seaman reported illegal trash dumping at an Axtell Ridgeway Road, Norlina, address.
• On Dec. 31, Stonehouse Timber reported property damage at its Littleton address. Lawn/yard/garden equipment was reported to be damaged.
• On Jan. 1, Tony Ray Allen, Jr., reported discharge weapon into occupied property and injury to real property (property shot into) at a Chestnut Drive, Warrenton, address. Damage to a single occupancy dwelling was reported.
• On Jan. 3, Leah Delisle reported littering at a Norlina Pines Drive, Norlina, address.
• On Jan. 3, North Carolina Public Schools reported larceny at the former South Warren Elementary School. An air conditioner valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.
