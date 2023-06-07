As the Warrenton Board of Commissioners discussed the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24 during a May 31 budget work session, members of the board reached the same conclusion: a tax increase in the upcoming fiscal year is unavoidable.
Discussion centered on how to allocate funding to address several pending town needs on a tight budget.
In his budget presentation to the board in early May, Town Administrator Robert Davie indicated that property taxes have not increased in about a decade and a half.
During budget work session discussion last week, he noted that around $110,000 has been allocated from fund balance, or cash reserves, in the current fiscal year, leaving few funding options.
By the end of the meeting, commissioners concluded that a tax increase of 5 cents will likely be needed instead of the proposed 3 cent increase.
The board will conduct a public hearing about the proposed budget at 6:45 p.m. on June 15. The meeting will be followed by the Warrenton Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at Town Hall, located at 113 S. Bragg St., Warrenton.
The proposed budget
The proposed budget includes a tax rate increase of 3 cents to 68 cents per $100 valuation.
The general fund budget for the upcoming fiscal year is proposed to be $1.50 million, an increase of $20,293 from the current fiscal year’s budget after deducting a one-time appropriation of $50,000 for the purchase of land for municipal parking.
Davie also told town commissioners that Warrenton has $32,000 in unspent or unassigned American Rescue Plan funds out of a total received of $264,000.
In presenting the proposed budget, he said that inflation has had a significant impact on the cost of goods and services.
“Despite paying attention to areas for identifiable savings, the primary causes for the rise in operating costs are inflation in the cost of goods and services and a cost of living increase,” Davie said, adding that an increase in taxes was proposed for this reason.
The proposed budget includes a 3 percent across-the-board increase in salaries for town employees, at the recommendation of the town’s Finance Committee, to offset inflation, which has averaged 6.75 percent over the last two years, he indicated.
There are no proposed increases in water and sewer monthly rates. However, a $4 per month increase in the solid waste fee is recommended.
The proposed budget appropriates $21,737 from fund balance, or cash reserves.
“The budget maintains the town’s healthy financial condition with an unrestricted fund balance of an estimated $894,863, which is 59 percent of General Fund expenditures,” Davie said.
No vehicle or equipment purchases are planned for fiscal year 2023-24. However, Davie noted that significant purchases will be needed in upcoming years. He said that Warrenton will seek US Department of Agriculture grant funds, which is the town’s practice.
Main server replacement
Replacement of the town’s main server will also have an impact on the 2023-24 budget. During its May regular meeting, the board of commissioners voted to replace the main server because Microsoft would no longer provide support in a few months.
During the meeting, Davie told the board that the main server is over eight years old, and the server software is over 10 years old. He added that Microsoft will no longer support the version of the software that the town uses as of October.
Town commissioners elected to purchase the server, at a cost of $12,243 installed, and to utilize VC3, which has a regional office in Raleigh, for security.
Budget work session
During its May 31 budget work session, town commissioners considered several other needs to be addressed in the upcoming fiscal year.
Among them are ongoing problems with gutter leaks with the roof at Town Hall. Soffit repair work, at an estimated cost of $31,335, is recommended.
The board also discussed how to fund work to complete the municipal parking lot. Previous estimates from engineers have run as high as the $300,000 range, but Davie told board members that he believed that other options are available that would be much less expensive.
The cost for what might be considered a basic parking lot with gravel was estimated in the range of $35,000, not including engineering costs. The estimated cost with asphalt was around $50,000.
Town commissioners also discussed adjusting the duties of two Town Hall positions to make both full-time.
Commissioners reached consensus to use remaining ARP funding to cover the cost of soffit repair for the Town Hall roof and to seek financing to cover costs related to the municipal parking lot.
Commissioners also discussed a suggestion to conduct a planning meeting, with a consultant if needed, in order to prepare for the future.
